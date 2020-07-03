Left Menu
Cricket-England's Curran tests negative for COVID-19

England all-rounder Sam Curran can resume training ahead of next week's first test against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:20 IST
England all-rounder Sam Curran can resume training ahead of next week's first test against West Indies after testing negative for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. Curran was self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton after feeling unwell and undergoing a test.

"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," a statement said. "He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor."

The 22-year-old Curran, along with the rest of the team and management, will have another test on Sunday. The ECB said last week that a total of 702 tests were conducted from June 3-23 on players and match officials plus ECB, venue, hotel and support staff, with all of them negative.

The first test match is scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators followed by two games in Manchester.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

