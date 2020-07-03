Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, to return to training in 48 hrs

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus and will return to training in the next 48 hours.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:56 IST
Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, to return to training in 48 hrs
England all-rounder Sam Curran (Photo/England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus and will return to training in the next 48 hours. Curran, who has been self-isolating in his room, has recovered from the sickness.

"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," the ECB said in a statement. "He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor," it added.

Curran will receive a further COVID-19 test on Sunday, July 5 with the rest of the playing and management group. He was withdrawn from the three-day warm-up game on Thursday due to the sickness and diarrhoea.

The England team is currently preparing for the first Test in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The first match of the series is scheduled to begin on July 8. All players and management live, train, and play on-venue and they are part of comprehensive medical and operational protocol to ensure all players and staff can play safely. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

20 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims killed in train-bus collision in Pak

At least 20 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib were killed when the driver of the mini-bus they were travelling reportedly tried to take a short cut to avoid a shut railway crossing and rammed the vehicle into a passenger ...

Modi's Ladakh visit will pep up troops but PM should clarify if China took our land: Adhir

Calling China a modern day devil, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, said Prime Minister Narendra Modis Ladakh visit will invigorate the armed forces but demanded that the government acknowledge Chine...

CLAT in vernacular languages: BCI constitutes committee to study issue

Bar Council of India has constituted a committee to consider the feasibility of conducting the Common Law Admission Test CLAT for law school admissions in vernacular languages. The BCI said being the regulator of legal education and profess...

Maha: Naxal killed by C-60 commandos in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Jul 3 PTI A Naxal was gunned down onFriday evening by Gadchiroli polices C-60 commandos in anencounter in Yeldami jungle, an official saidThe personnel from C-60, a specialised combat unit ofthe district police, were on an opera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020