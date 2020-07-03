Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, to return to training in 48 hrs
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus and will return to training in the next 48 hours.ANI | Southampton | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:56 IST
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus and will return to training in the next 48 hours. Curran, who has been self-isolating in his room, has recovered from the sickness.
"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," the ECB said in a statement. "He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor," it added.
Curran will receive a further COVID-19 test on Sunday, July 5 with the rest of the playing and management group. He was withdrawn from the three-day warm-up game on Thursday due to the sickness and diarrhoea.
The England team is currently preparing for the first Test in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The first match of the series is scheduled to begin on July 8. All players and management live, train, and play on-venue and they are part of comprehensive medical and operational protocol to ensure all players and staff can play safely. (ANI)
