Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, to return to training in 48 hrs

"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," the ECB said in a statement. "He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor," it added.

Curran will receive a further COVID-19 test on Sunday, July 5 with the rest of the playing and management group. He was withdrawn from the three-day warm-up game on Thursday due to the sickness and diarrhoea.

The England team is currently preparing for the first Test in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The first match of the series is scheduled to begin on July 8. All players and management live, train, and play on-venue and they are part of comprehensive medical and operational protocol to ensure all players and staff can play safely. (ANI)