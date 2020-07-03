Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

MLB and its players' association agreed to a shortened, 60-game 2020 campaign last week with no fans in attendance and each team's first game on July 23 or July 24, after weeks of negotiations cast doubt on whether the season would open at all.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:24 IST
Baseball-MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year's Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Los Angeles Dodgers will instead stage the Midsummer Classic in 2022, organisers said Friday. Dodger Stadium had been set to host the game for the first time since 1980.

"Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the city of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic."

It marks the first time since World War II that the All-Star Game will not be played after the event in 1945 was cancelled due to travel restrictions. MLB and its players' association agreed to a shortened, 60-game 2020 campaign last week with no fans in attendance and each team's first game on July 23 or July 24, after weeks of negotiations cast doubt on whether the season would open at all.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad Police busts foreign cigarette smuggling racket; 5 held

Hyderabad City Police busted a racket of the illegal import and sale of foreign cigarettes. Five accused have been arrested and 503 cartons of various brands of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crores have been seized. Anjani Kumar, IPS Comm...

From gyms to village cricket - England sees more easing ahead

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would set out how sectors of the economy which remain in a coronavirus lockdown - such as indoor gyms, swimming pools and nail bars - would be allowed to reopen. Next week we will set out a timet...

People coming to Punjab from other states to register on govt portal or COVA app from Jul 7

The Punjab government on Friday issued an advisory for people coming from other states, asking them to register either on the state governments portal or the COVA app. Besides, people entering Punjab by road, rail or air, will also be medic...

Ram Mandir Trust members to meet on 18 July in Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir Trust, set up in line with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, will meet here on July 18 to discuss and tentatively decide on various steps of the project ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020