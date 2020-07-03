Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB allows counties to have two overseas players from 2021 season

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday allowed counties to have two overseas players per side in all county competitions from the next season.

ANI | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:26 IST
ECB allows counties to have two overseas players from 2021 season
ECB logo. Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday allowed counties to have two overseas players per side in all county competitions from the next season. "First-Class Counties will be permitted to field a total of two unqualified cricketers in the same match in the County Championship and Royal London Cup from 2021," ECB said in a statement.

Previously, only one overseas player had been permitted in the County Championship and the Royal London Cup. The Vitality Blast will remain unchanged, with First-Class Counties already permitted to field two unqualified cricketers in the 20-over competition. The ECB's Performance Cricket Committee (PCC) made the recommendation to the ECB Board, which approved the changes this month.

"There is an important balance to be struck to ensure the need for good foreign players in county cricket and providing opportunity for nine England-qualified players in each county team," PCC chair Andrew Strauss said. The increase in overseas players will allow county clubs to maintain a high-quality standard in English domestic cricket.

"There are clearly long-established benefits for our domestic players to compete against and learn from the best players from across the world in addition to providing high-quality domestic cricket for county members and fans to enjoy. An increase in unqualified cricketers allow First-Class Counties to maintain that standard while also enabling them to plan and prepare for next summer," Strauss added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad Police busts foreign cigarette smuggling racket; 5 held

Hyderabad City Police busted a racket of the illegal import and sale of foreign cigarettes. Five accused have been arrested and 503 cartons of various brands of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crores have been seized. Anjani Kumar, IPS Comm...

From gyms to village cricket - England sees more easing ahead

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would set out how sectors of the economy which remain in a coronavirus lockdown - such as indoor gyms, swimming pools and nail bars - would be allowed to reopen. Next week we will set out a timet...

People coming to Punjab from other states to register on govt portal or COVA app from Jul 7

The Punjab government on Friday issued an advisory for people coming from other states, asking them to register either on the state governments portal or the COVA app. Besides, people entering Punjab by road, rail or air, will also be medic...

Ram Mandir Trust members to meet on 18 July in Ayodhya

The Ram Mandir Trust, set up in line with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, will meet here on July 18 to discuss and tentatively decide on various steps of the project ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020