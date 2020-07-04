Left Menu
Indians OF DeShields tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 04-07-2020 03:46 IST
Cleveland outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus, Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti announced Friday. Antonetti said DeShields granted permission for the club to share and discuss his medical diagnosis.

DeShields is currently under quarantine away from the club. "Delino is doing really well," Antonetti told reporters during a Zoom conference call. "He's at home. He's just waiting to get a negative test that would allow him to travel. He has very mild symptoms.

"He has to test negative twice, two negative tests spread out by at least 24 hours, before he's allowed in our environment. He took another test recently. We are waiting those results." Antonetti said DeShields' positive test occurred before he arrived in Cleveland. The team held its first workout on Friday for the upcoming season.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona indicated on the video call that he recently spoke with DeShields, saying, "He seems to be feeling much better, which is good news." DeShields, 27, was acquired from Texas in the offseason deal that included Cleveland sending two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers.

DeShields has a .246 career average in five major league seasons, all with the Rangers. The speedster has 106 stolen bases, 18 homers and 126 RBIs in 539 games. DeShields is the son of the former big league second baseman of the same name. Delino DeShields Sr. had a .268 average with 463 career steals while playing for five teams in a 13-year career from 1990-2002.

--Field Level Media

