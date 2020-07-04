Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Lakers, Pelicans assistants ruled out of 'bubble'

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik won't join their teams in the NBA's Orlando-area "bubble," according to media reports Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 08:23 IST
Reports: Lakers, Pelicans assistants ruled out of 'bubble'

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins and New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik won't join their teams in the NBA's Orlando-area "bubble," according to media reports Friday. According to Yahoo Sports, Hollins was "red-flagged" because of existing health worries. Numerous other media outlets corroborated the report about the 66-year-old assistant, whose age puts him at risk for severe issues should he contract the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bzdelik, 67, won't be part of the Pelicans' group heading to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for the restart of the NBA season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The New Orleans Times-Picayune confirmed the report, with both outlets adding that the status of Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, 65, remains uncertain. Two other NBA head coaches fall in the CDC's high-risk category: the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich, 71; and the Houston Rockets' Mike D'Antoni, 69.

NBA coaches union president Rick Carlisle, the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, said Wednesday that the league would not bar staffers from entering the "bubble" based solely on their age. Carlisle said, according to ESPN, "We'll see who ends up going, not going, etc. But we were very encouraged to hear that age alone would not be something that would keep you from going to Orlando."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel had said Thursday that the team had a "fairly miserable experience" attempting to finalize the list for its 36-person traveling roster ahead of the trip to the Orlando area. "There are several members of our staff that we're not going to be able to bring into the bubble that, quite frankly, we need in the bubble," Vogel said. "But the environment just doesn't allow us to do that and that's just part of the pandemic life and the situation we're in."

According to ESPN, Hollins will continue to work with Vogel and the rest of the staff remotely. Hollins was an NBA champion for the Portland Trail Blazers in 1976-77, then earned All-Star honors the following year. He played 10 years in the NBA, appearing for five teams.

He had three stints as head coach of the Vancouver/Memphis Grizzlies franchise and also spent 1 1/2 years as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. His overall head-coaching record is 262-272. Bzdelik was the Denver Nuggets' head coach from 2002-03 to early in the 2004-05 season, amassing a 73-119 record.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

63 new cases in major cities in South Korea

South Korea has reported 63 new cases of the coronavirus, continuing a weekslong resurgence as new clusters pop up in various parts of the country. The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday br...

Virat Kohli shares video of exercise he would 'love' to do every day

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, regarded as the fittest cricketer of his generation, on Friday said that power snatch is an exercise he could do every day. The right-handed batsman shared a 26-second long video on Twitter with a caption, If I h...

Iran threatens retaliation after possible 'cyber attack' on nuclear site

Iran will retaliate against any country that carries out cyber attacks on its nuclear sites, the head of civilian defence said, after a fire at its Natanz plant which some Iranian officials said may have been caused by cyber sabotage.The Na...

UK lifts quarantine requirements for people coming from 59 countries but USA

The UK government on Friday local time lifted quarantine requirements for people arriving from 59 countries, except for the US, CNN reported. The list will come into effect from July 10. The government is satisfied that it is now safe to ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020