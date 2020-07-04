Left Menu
Padres OF Pham tests positive for COVID-19

"When Tom clears all the boxes, we'll talk about him returning to play," Preller said. Pham, 32, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in an offseason deal as the key piece in a transaction in which the Padres dealt slugger Hunter Renfroe.

Padres outfielder Tommy Pham tested positive for the coronavirus, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller said Friday. According to Preller, Pham was asymptomatic and in quarantine.

"I've been in contact with him every single day and he feels fine," Preller told reporters "... As a staff, we've been following all the contact-tracing protocols and all the MLB protocols." Clubs are only allowed to discuss a player's situation involving COVID-19 if permission has been granted. Preller said Pham was the only player or staff member to test positive.

Pham must test negative twice -- with at least 24 hours in between the tests -- before he can participate in workouts at Petco Park. "When Tom clears all the boxes, we'll talk about him returning to play," Preller said.

Pham, 32, was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in an offseason deal as the key piece in a transaction in which the Padres dealt slugger Hunter Renfroe. Pham is expected to be the team's starting left fielder but also could see time at designated hitter after recuperating from an injury to his throwing elbow that hindered him last year. Pham batted .273 with 21 homers and 68 RBIs in a career-best 145 games last season. The homer total was two shy of his previous best and the RBIs fell five shy.

Pham has a .277 career average with 79 homers and 239 RBIs. He has played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2014-18) and the Rays (2018-19). --Field Level Media

