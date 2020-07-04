Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket Australia, top players agree on revenue projections

The agreement announced Saturday ended a one month impasse which followed the national body's projection in June of an almost 50 percent drop in revenue in the 2020-2021 financial year. "Calculating revenue projections 12 months ahead during a once-in-a-century pandemic has not been without its challenges," CA said in a statement.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 04-07-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 09:44 IST
Cricket Australia, top players agree on revenue projections

Australia's top cricketers have reached agreement with Cricket Australia that it should postpone its assessment of future revenue during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement announced Saturday ended a one month impasse which followed the national body's projection in June of an almost 50 percent drop in revenue in the 2020-2021 financial year. Cricket Australia has now removed the forecast and the Australian Cricketers' Association has withdrawn its notice of dispute over the Australian Cricket Revenue (ACR) forecast.

Australia's leading players are paid on a revenue-sharing model which means the revenue projection eventually might impact salaries for contracted men and women. Cricket Australia was required under a memorandum of understanding with the players' union to provide a revenue projection by the end of April. It was then agreed to defer the projection for a month. Under the new agreement CA will be able to provide a new projection later in the financial year when the prospects for the coming summer are clearer.

Cricket Australia officials are hopeful its big revenue-earners — a tour by India and the Big Bash League — will be able to be played in full stadiums. But a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria state has caused new uncertainty and it is unlikely the Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead. "Calculating revenue projections 12 months ahead during a once-in-a-century pandemic has not been without its challenges," CA said in a statement. "But we believe we have arrived at a position that provides all parties with greater certainty about how to navigate the next year.

"The ACR will be reassessed in due course, providing time to better assess the financial impact of the pandemic and calculate a clear projection for the year ahead.".

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Opponents of 5G networks set fire to Cyprus' mobile antennas

A small group of people who oppose 5G mobile telephone technology is likely responsible for arson attacks against four mobile telephone antenna installations in Cyprus coastal town of Limassol, a Cypriot police official said Friday. Police ...

Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion; ignoring warning will cost India: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly. Gandhi also shared ...

Recreational cricket to return in England on July 11

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has announced the resumption of recreational cricket from July 11 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light. The ECBs announcement on Friday night came after Johnson made a U-turn after ...

Lady Gaga flaunts 'Chromatica' themed mask, says 'be yourself, but wear a mask!'

Lady Gaga, who initiated a mask game challenge, was seen flaunting her Chromatica themed mask on Friday. The Rain on Me singer wore the glittery black and pink face mask, that had spikes and dangling silver chain attached to it. The singer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020