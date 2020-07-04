Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term contract with Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.ANI | London | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:24 IST
Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal. The 19-year-old Brazilian forward put pen to paper on his new deal exactly one year after he joined the Gunners.
The Arsenal youngster has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for the Gunners this season since joining from Ituano last summer. "I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate," said Mikel Arteta, Head coach in an official statement.
"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club," he added. The 19-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in Gunners' 3-1 win over West Ham United in December and also became the first teenager to score 10 goals in a single season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka back in 1998-99.
Earlier on Wednesday, Bukayo Saka had signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal. (ANI)
