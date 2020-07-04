Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term contract with Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

ANI | London | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:24 IST
Gabriel Martinelli signs new long-term contract with Arsenal
Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli. Image Credit: ANI

Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal. The 19-year-old Brazilian forward put pen to paper on his new deal exactly one year after he joined the Gunners.

The Arsenal youngster has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for the Gunners this season since joining from Ituano last summer. "I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us. He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate," said Mikel Arteta, Head coach in an official statement.

"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club," he added. The 19-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in Gunners' 3-1 win over West Ham United in December and also became the first teenager to score 10 goals in a single season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka back in 1998-99.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bukayo Saka had signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

I'm in shock: Singer Prince Royce tests positive for COVID-19

Singer-songwriter Prince Royce has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged his fans to strictly follow the social distancing guidelines. The 31-year-old singer posted a video message on Instagram, saying he was diagno...

As much of US dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

While public health officials are urging Americans to avoid large crowds and hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a special eve...

Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli's future deferred

Nepals ruling communist partys crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis future has been postponed until Monday, according to an official announcement. Prime Ministers press advisor Surya Thapa said that th...

204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as 204 new COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 1030 am on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. A total of 19,256 have been reported in the state so far, as per the health department, which inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020