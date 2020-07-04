Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Tendulkar seeks tips on forehand smash from Roger Federer

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday sought tips from Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:37 IST
Sachin Tendulkar seeks tips on forehand smash from Roger Federer
Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday sought tips from Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer. Tendulkar shared an 11-second slow-motion video on Instagram, in which he is seen playing tennis forehand smash.

Hey @rogerfederer! Any tips for my forehand?" Tendulkar captioned the post. Earlier in June, the twenty-time Grand Slam singles champion Federer announced that he will miss the 2020 season after undergoing a second knee operation in a matter of months.

Tendulkar, on the other hand, has the most number of runs in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman scored 51 Test centuries during his cricketing career, most by any player. Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years.He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan International Airlines terminates services of 52 employees: Report

Cash-strapped Pakistan International Airlines PIA has terminated the services of 52 employees on various charges, including fake degrees, breach of rules, according to a media report. Last month, the national flag carrier grounded more than...

Afghan Presidential envoy for economic development dies from COVID-19

Special envoy to the Afghan president on economic development and poverty reduction, Yosuf Ghazanfar, has died from COVID-19, a presidential adviser told Sputnik on Saturday. According to Shahzain Murtazavi, a strategic relations adviser to...

Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

Royal Dutch Shell is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil companys chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday. Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Uni...

Trump attacks 'left-wing cultural revolution' in Mount Rushmore address

P resident Donald Trump on Friday accused angry mobs of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020