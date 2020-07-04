Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Miller's late try ensures Brumbies hold off Rebels

Winger Andy Muirhead, scrumhalf Joe Powell and hooker Folau Fainga'a scored first-half tries for the home side as they built a 19-6 lead with Matt Toomua's two penalties the only points the visitors could muster. Brumbies winger Tom Wright extended the lead to 24-6 shortly after the break.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-07-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 16:39 IST
Rugby-Miller's late try ensures Brumbies hold off Rebels

Replacement Will Miller scored a 77th-minute try as the ACT Brumbies held off a fast-finishing Melbourne Rebels to record a 31-23 victory in "Super Rugby AU" in Canberra on Saturday. Loose forward Miller was shunted over from a driving maul following an attacking lineout to snuff out an impressive Rebels fightback that had seen the visitors reduce an 18-point deficit to get to 24-23 with 10 minutes remaining.

Prior to the fightback by the visitors, the Brumbies showcased their status as pre-competition favourites with a plan centred around their strong pack, defence and efficiency of execution when they had the ball. Winger Andy Muirhead, scrumhalf Joe Powell and hooker Folau Fainga'a scored first-half tries for the home side as they built a 19-6 lead with Matt Toomua's two penalties the only points the visitors could muster.

Brumbies winger Tom Wright extended the lead to 24-6 shortly after the break. Hooker Jordan Uelese and captain Dane Haylett-Petty, however, both crossed for tries to give the Rebels hopes of a surprise victory.

Rebels flyhalf Toomua, earning his 100th Super Rugby cap, kicked his third penalty in the 71st minute to get the visitors to just one point behind and with all the momentum. The Brumbies, who had a 10-point lead in the Australian conference of Super Rugby before it was halted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, then tightened up and drove Miller over to ensure they started the domestic competition with a win.

The Rebels will play next week's match against the Queensland Reds in New South Wales after a spike in novel coronavirus infections in Melbourne. They were forced to head to Canberra last week to fulfil strict health requirements imposed by the Queensland state government and are contemplating spending the entire 10-week competition on the road.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

John Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as skipper of KKR: Aakash Chopra

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has revealed how John Buchanan wanted to remove Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR. Chopra said that during the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, both Ganguly and Buchanan had a...

AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin gets DCGI nod for treatment of heart failure patients

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Saturday said it has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India DCGI for Dapagliflozin tablets for treatment of patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The co...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSEUROPE People ...

Indian-led team develops cheap, electricity free centrifuge for COVID-19 testing

Researchers, led by an Indian scientist, have developed a cheap, electricity-free centrifuge to separate components in patient saliva samples for the detection of the novel coronavirus, an innovation that may increase accessibility of COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020