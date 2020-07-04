Left Menu
Soccer-Leaders Leeds go four points clear at top with win over Blackburn

Earlier in the day, fifth-placed Nottingham Forest were held 1-1 by Derby County in the East Midlands derby. Winger Joe Lolley scored the opening goal with a low, skidding effort from outside the box to hand Forest an early lead but Derby's Chris Martin netted an injury-time equaliser as he bundled in captain Wayne Rooney's free-kick.

Adam Armstrong pulled one back for Blackburn shortly after the restart before Klich netted United's third goal five minutes later. Image Credit: Pixabay

Leaders Leeds United moved four points clear at the top of the table after cruising past Blackburn Rovers 3-1 in England's second-tier Championship at Ewood Park on Saturday. Striker Patrick Bamford opened the scoring for the visitors, collecting a pass from midfielder Mateusz Klich and firing in his 15th goal of the season, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips added a second with a curling free-kick from 25 yards.

Adam Armstrong pulled one back for Blackburn shortly after the restart before Klich netted United's third goal five minutes later. Earlier in the day, fifth-placed Nottingham Forest was held 1-1 by Derby County in the East Midlands derby.

Winger Joe Lolley scored the opening goal with a low, skidding effort from outside the box to hand Forest an early lead but Derby's Chris Martin netted an injury-time equaliser as he bundled in captain Wayne Rooney's free-kick. Derby's Martyn Waghorn was shown a straight red card after a challenge on midfielder Ryan Yates minutes before the equaliser.

Fulham kept their hopes of automatic promotion alive with a 1-0 win over Birmingham City to move up to fourth, thanks to an injury-time winner from 23-year-old Josh Onomah. Brentford sealed their fifth consecutive win and closed the gap on second-placed West Bromwich Albion -- who play Hull City on Sunday -- to two points with a 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Said Benrahma's hat-trick compounded the misery for Wigan, who entered administration on Wednesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Yakou Meite scored four goals as bottom-placed Luton Town were thrashed 5-0 by Reading.

Sixth-placed Cardiff City beat Bristol City 1-0 to move within six points of fourth-placed Fulham while Huddersfield Town and Preston North End played out a goalless draw. Stoke City climbed out of the relegation zone and moved up to 18th with a 4-0 win over struggling Barnsley.

Eighth-placed Millwall beat Charlton Athletic on Friday for their first win since the league's restart on June 20 to remain in contention for a playoff spot.

