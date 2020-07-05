NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule
The NBA on Saturday released the scrimmage schedule for the upcoming 22-team restart. From July 22-28, each team will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages at the ESPN Wide of Sports Complex near Orlando to prepare for the resumption of the season on July 30. There will be three to six scrimmages per day on multiple courts. Teams are scheduled to arrive in Florida from July 7-9. --Field Level MediaReuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 00:04 IST
The NBA on Saturday released the scrimmage schedule for the upcoming 22-team restart. From July 22-28, each team will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages at the ESPN Wide of Sports Complex near Orlando to prepare for the resumption of the season on July 30.
There will be three to six scrimmages per day on multiple courts. The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers tip off the action on July 22 at 3 p.m. ET.
Also playing on the first day are the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets (3:30 p.m. ET), the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m.) and the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat (8 p.m.). Teams are scheduled to arrive in Florida from July 7-9.
--Field Level Media
ALSO READ
Florida sheriff decries hanging mannequin in police uniform
Raptors preparing to resume season in Florida
GRAPHIC-New U.S. COVID-19 cases surge 25% last week; Arizona, Florida and Texas set records
2nd presidential debate moves from Michigan to Florida
UK tour operator scraps Florida visits over Disney measures