Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nats name rookie Kieboom starting third baseman

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez on Saturday named rookie Carter Kieboom as the defending World Series champions' starting third baseman. He also made four errors in 10 starts at shortstop. Sent back to the minors, Kieboom batted .303 with 16 homers and 79 RBIs in 109 games at Triple-A Fresno in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 01:08 IST
Nats name rookie Kieboom starting third baseman
The 22-year-old Kieboom won the position battle with veteran Asdrubal Cabrera to replace the departed Anthony Rendon, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels in December. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez on Saturday named rookie Carter Kieboom as the defending World Series champions' starting third baseman. The 22-year-old Kieboom won the position battle with veteran Asdrubal Cabrera to replace the departed Anthony Rendon, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels in December.

"As of right now, yes, I anticipate in a 60-game season, he's going to go out there and play every day," Martinez said of Kieboom. A first-round draft pick (28th overall) in 2016, Kieboom struggled in 11 games with the Nationals in April and May of 2019. He batted .128 with two homers, two RBIs and 16 strikeouts in 43 plate appearances. He also made four errors in 10 starts at shortstop.

Sent back to the minors, Kieboom batted .303 with 16 homers and 79 RBIs in 109 games at Triple-A Fresno in 2019. He only made nine starts at third base and committed four errors. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FlyToMoon advance to Parimatch League Season 3 final

FlyToMoon earned a rematch with Virtus.pro in Sundays grand final of the Parimatch League Season 3. FlyToMoon punched their ticket to the final after completing a 2-0 victory over HellRaisers in Saturdays lower-bracket final.FlyToMoon poste...

Cycling-Gibbon and Tacey win opening stage of virtual Tour de France

The Tour de France peloton should have rolled into Loudonville in the south-west of the country on Saturday, instead, a virtual version began with riders tackling a 36km computer-generated stage on their home turbo-training bikes.Cycling on...

Nats name rookie Kieboom starting third baseman

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez on Saturday named rookie Carter Kieboom as the defending World Series champions starting third baseman. The 22-year-old Kieboom won the position battle with veteran Asdrubal Cabrera to replace the...

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Since Animal Kingdom Season 5 was renewed in July 2019, fans are passionately waiting for its release. The huge success of the previous season paved the way to the making of Season 5. Read more to get the latest updates on it.Animal Kingdom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020