Report: Newton in New England for physical, finalize deal

After attempting to play through the injury, Newton was shut down for the season in September. In 125 career games (124 starts), Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions while compiling a 68-55-1 record.

Newton's deal with the Patriots reportedly is worth up to $7.5 million, provided he hits all of his incentives. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Quarterback Cam Newton is in New England to complete his physical and finalize his one-year, $1.75 million contracts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. Newton's deal with the Patriots reportedly is worth up to $7.5 million, provided he hits all of his incentives.

Newton, 31, will battle Jarrett Stidham for the starting role with the Patriots, who saw Tom Brady join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency after 20 seasons in New England. Newton had shoulder surgery prior to the 2019 season and spent that offseason overhauling his nutrition and lifestyle choices. But he sustained a foot injury in the third preseason game in August at New England. After attempting to play through the injury, Newton was shut down for the season in September.

In 125 career games (124 starts), Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions while compiling a 68-55-1 record. He also has 4,806 career rushing yards with 58 touchdowns. Like Newton, Stidham finished his college career at Auburn. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round in 2019 and he played in three games as a rookie last season. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 14 yards with no touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his first career drive.

--Field Level Media

