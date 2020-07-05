Dodgers LHP Price opts out of 2020 season

Left Menu
Left-hander David Price will not play for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first year with the team, as he announced Saturday he is opting out of the shortened 2020 season.

Updated: 05-07-2020 03:31 IST
The 2012 Cy Young winner went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts for the Red Sox last season, marking the highest single-season ERA of his career since his first full season in the majors (2009). Image Credit: Flickr

Left-hander David Price will not play for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first year with the team, as he announced Saturday he is opting out of the shortened 2020 season. "Dear Dodgers Nation," Price wrote in a statement on Twitter. "After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season. I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year but look forward to representing you next year.

"Stay safe, be well, and be kind. And Go Dodgers!" Price, a five-time All-Star who turns 35 in August, was acquired by the Dodgers along with outfielder Mookie Betts in February in a trade that sent outfielder Alex Verdugo and infielder prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to Boston.

The 2012 Cy Young winner went 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 starts for the Red Sox last season, marking the highest single-season ERA of his career since his first full season in the majors (2009). He was set to make $11.9 million, prorated from his $32 million salaries, during the 60-game season in 2020 and has two years and $64 million remaining on his deal through 2022. He has a career record of 150-80 with a 3.31 ERA across 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox, making All-Star appearances in 2010-12 and 2014-15.

A handful of other players have already opted out of the shortened season, including Washington Nationals All-Star first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond. Players reported to teams last week to hold camp at their home stadiums, with the regular season set to begin July 23 or 24.

--Field Level Media

