I'm huge fan of James Anderson, says Kemar Roach

Ahead of the three-match Test series against England, West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has said that he is a big fan of James Anderson.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:41 IST

Windies pacer Kemar Roach (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the three-match Test series against England, West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has said that he is a big fan of James Anderson. Roach also heaped praise on Anderson for maintaining high levels of consistency throughout his career.

"I am a huge fan of James Anderson. His skill level is so high. His consistency is amazing. And the way he has played for so long, to keep himself so fit, it is pretty amazing what all he has done for England and for cricket all over the world and for fast bowling. I watch his videos a lot. I would love to emulate him someday," ESPNCricinfo quoted Anderson as saying. "His art: being able to move the ball both ways, and he is consistent with lengths and lines. We all know fast bowling is very hard. It is very tough on the body and he has done a fantastic job of playing over 150 Test matches. For me, it is something you want to emulate. Hopefully, I can get close to some of his achievements," he added.

The 37-year-old Anderson has played 151 Tests so far and has managed to take 584 Test wickets. He is on the fourth spot in the list of most wickets taken in Test cricket. Anderson has the most number of wickets for an English bowler in Test cricket and he has also taken most wickets for a pace bowler in the longest format of the game.

All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this three-match series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket. West Indies squad for the first Test: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, and Kemar Roach.

England squad for the first Test: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. The first Test between England and West Indies will commence from July 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

