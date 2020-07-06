Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2.30 PM ET

July 6 - - - - -

AUTO RACING Coverage of NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis AUTORACING-NAS-NASCAR-CUP-SERIES - - - -

GOLF Final round coverage of PGA Tour -- Rocket Mortgage Classic GOLF-PGA-ROCKET-MORTGAGE-CLASSIC, Field Level Media - - - -

MLB White Sox, Nats each have 2 players test positive for virus Both the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals announced Sunday that two players tested positive for the coronavirus. BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-WAS-CORONAVIRUS, Field Level Media - - Indians coach Mills to spend season at home Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills left the team, instead deciding to join his family at home during the shortened MLB season, manager Terry Francona announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CLE-MILLS, Field Level Media

- - - - NFL Report: Patriots K Rohrwasser has controversial tattoo removed New England Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser reportedly had his controversial tattoo removed from his left arm.

- - - - ESPORTS

Coverage of Sunday events: ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League Dota -- DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2Lea gue of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split (China) League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split Overwatch League Summer Showdown -- Asian region OGA Dota PIT Online: China - Season 2 Dota -- Parimatch League Season 3 PUBG Continental Series 1 - Asia CS:GO -- cs_summit 6 Online: Europe CS:GO -- cs_summit 6 Online: North America PUBG Continental Series 1 - Europe League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer Split Overwatch League Summer Showdown -- North American region - - Chiefs welcome back ofnu Chris "ofnu" Hanley rejoined Chiefs Esports Club's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Australian organization announced. ESPORTS-CSGO-OFNU, Field Level Media

- - Call of Duty League to hold postseason online The Call of Duty League announced Sunday its postseason tournament will be held online amid the coronavirus pandemic. ESPORTS-CALLOFDUTY-CORONAVIRUS-POSTSEASON, Field Level Media