Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Austrian Grand Prix

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 03:47 IST
Team by team analysis of Sunday's season-opening Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring (listed in championship order): - - - -

MERCEDES (Valtteri Bottas 1, Lewis Hamilton 4) Bottas started from pole position and won in Austria for the second time. The Finn also won last year's opener in Australia. Bottas now has eight wins in F1. Hamilton was demoted from second on the starting grid to fifth. He was then handed a five-second penalty for colliding with Albon. The six-times champion finished second on track. The race was his record 34th successive points finish.

- MCLAREN (Lando Norris 3, Carlos Sainz 5)

Norris started in third place after Hamilton's demotion and ended up with his first F1 podium. The 20-year-old, the third youngest driver to finish in the top three, also took a fastest lap, his first, for good measure. Spaniard Sainz started eighth and clashed with Ferrari's Vettel, who he replaces next year, with the German dropping to 15th. The podium was McLaren's second in three races. -

FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 2, Sebastian Vettel 10) Leclerc started seventh with Ferrari struggling but battled back, helped by three safety car periods, to take what was as good as a victory. Vettel tangled with Sainz, spinning, and then had to fight back to the final points.

- RACING POINT (Sergio Perez 6, Lance Stroll retired)

Perez started sixth, was third for a while but lost out after a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. On a one stop strategy, he could not defend against Leclerc and Norris. Stroll lost power early on and retired. -

ALPHA TAURI (Pierre Gasly 7, Daniil Kvyat 12) Gasly had some good fights and was happy with his result. Kvyat missed out on some good points after he made contact with Renault's Ocon, breaking the front wing and suspension. He retired but was classified.

- RENAULT (Esteban Ocon 8, Daniel Ricciardo retired)

Ocon returned to racing after a wait of 588 days, starting 14th but showing good race pace. Ricciardo retired as a precaution after a cooling issue. -

ALFA ROMEO (Antonio Giovinazzi 9, Kimi Raikkonen retired) Raikkonen's car shed its front right wheel after a pitstop. The team were fined 5,000 euros ($5,621.50) for an unsafe release that led to the third safety car period. Giovinazzi started 18th.

- WILLIAMS (Nicholas Latifi 11, George Russell retired)

Russell triggered the second safety car when he pulled over with a loss of fuel pressure on lap 49. Latifi, this year's sole rookie, started 20th and was the last finisher on track. -

RED BULL (Alexander Albon 13, Max Verstappen retired) Verstappen, winner for the past two years, started on the front row but was the first retirement with anti-stall problems. Albon and Hamilton collided, an incident the Thai said had denied him a first podium and possible win.

- HAAS (Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean retired)

Both retired with brake problems. Magnussen brought out the first safety car on lap 26. Grosjean retired in the garage after two off-track excursions. ($1 = 0.8894 euros)

