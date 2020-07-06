Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Argentines get soccer kicks at social distance with 'human foosball'

Soccer-mad Argentines in the country's farm belt city of Pergamino have devised a clever way to keep playing while avoiding risk of spreading COVID-19: a human foosball pitch with zones for each player to avoid physical contact. The innovative approach has captured the imagination in the South American nation famed for producing soccer legends Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, even as the country has seen cases of the novel coronavirus spike in recent weeks. DeChambeau muscles his way to three-shot victory in Detroit

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, who has been knocking on the door since the PGA Tour's return from a COVID-19 hiatus, finally blew it open as he cruised to victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday. World number 10 DeChambeau, who arrived at Detroit Golf Club riding an impressive streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes, shot a seven-under-par 65 to reach 23 under on the week, three shots ahead of overnight leader Matthew Wolff (71). Freeman among four Braves players to test positive for COVID-19

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said. In a statement https://www.mlb.com/braves/news/freddie-freeman-tests-positive-for-covid-19, Snitker said pitchers Touki Toussaint and Will Smith as well as shortstop Pete Kozma had caught the virus. Report: Masvidal to fight Usman in UFC 251

Kamaru Usman will meet Jorge Masvidal for the UFC welterweight title next weekend in Abu Dhabi, ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Sunday. At UFC 251 on Saturday, Masvidal will replace Gilbert Burns, who withdrew on Friday and reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Romania's Halep hopes to play in Palermo next month

Romanian women's world number two Simona Halep hopes to take part in next month's Palermo Open, the first WTA event to be held after the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said on Sunday. "I have not yet made a clear decision but I hope to start with Palermo," last year's Wimbledon champion Halep told reporters in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca before her return to the court after a four-and-a-half-month absence. White Sox, Nats each have two players test positive for virus

Both the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals announced Sunday that two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The White Sox said that their two unidentified players are asymptomatic and have been isolated in Chicago. Second in Austria feels like a win, says lucky Leclerc

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished runner-up in Austria for the second year running on Sunday but this time it left no bitter taste. "It feels like a victory today," the 22-year-old Ferrari driver told reporters after a season-opener he judged to have been one of his best races since he arrived in Formula One in 2018. Brewers OF Braun could put off retirement

Former National League MVP Ryan Braun said the shortened 2020 MLB schedule has him rethinking any thoughts he had about retiring after this season. "I would say at this point, I'm more likely to play another year than I think I would have been," Braun told reporters after the Milwaukee Brewers worked out Saturday afternoon. Cleveland Indians manager on team's name: 'Time to move forward'

Cleveland Indians manger Terry Francona said on Sunday he feels the Major League Baseball club should change its contentious moniker, in place now for 105 years. Francona's comments came two days after the Indians, amid a nationwide push to eliminate racially insensitive material, followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins and said in a statement they would consider changing the franchise's name. Yankees' Tanaka released from hospital after line drive to head

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who was hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of teammate Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday, has been released from hospital, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tanaka had concussion-like symptoms before leaving for the hospital but they have since dissipated and a CT scan returned negative.