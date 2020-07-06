Left Menu
Development News Edition

We played really well but allowed mistakes: Pep Guardiola after losing to Southampton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola backed his side after 1-0 defeat against Southampton on Sunday, saying the club played "really well but allowed mistakes".

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 06-07-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 09:17 IST
We played really well but allowed mistakes: Pep Guardiola after losing to Southampton
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola backed his side after 1-0 defeat against Southampton on Sunday, saying the club played "really well but allowed mistakes". "It was a little bit our season. We played really well but allowed mistakes in our box and they punished us a lot," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

This was City's third consecutive defeat away from home in the Premier League. However, in their last game City thrashed title-winners Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium. Che Adams scored the only goal of the match for Southampton in the 16th minute. City failed to breach the Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy despite repetitive attacks.

"Afterwards, we created a lot and we could not score. It was a little bit today resuming what happened this season in the Premier League," the manager said. "We must improve, but in terms of performance, in terms of the way we played, there's nothing to say. We attacked incredibly well and had 10 guys in the box. They scored a goal and they had one chance at the end, but no more than this. We played really, really well," he added.

Guardiola admitted that City has lost a lot of games this season because they failed to score despite being better than the opposite site. "In general, I think we've played really well in most of the games. But when you have 20 shots and 10 players in the box, you have to score goals," he said.

"When one team has a lot of chances and they beat us and we don't create enough chances, it can happen. But it happened very few times in all competitions. We create a lot, but we struggle. In a few they do, they score a goal. We do a lot and we cannot score," the Spaniard added. City will next face Newcastle United at home on Wednesday, July 8. City is placed second in the point stable, 23 points behind Liverpool with five games remaining. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson becomes Instagram's highest-paid celebrity

American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson is Instagrams highest-paid celebrity. According to social media marketing firm Hopper HQ, the 48-year-old star can charge advertisers roughly 1,015,000 USD for a sponsored post, reported Fox News.As of...

FIR registered by Mumbai Police over threat call to Taj hotels

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person in connection with threat calls made to Taj Hotel and Taj Land Ends, last week. An FIR has been registered against an unknown person in connection with threat calls made to Taj H...

COVID-19, GST will be future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul's dig at govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the governments handling of COVID-19Taking a dig at Prime Minister Nar...

Goa govt to widen scope of COVID-19 testing as cases rise

The Goa government plans to expand the scope of COVID-19 testing in the state by designating special teams at the primary health centres and community health centres to collect samples of suspected coronavirus patients, health minister Vish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020