Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seasoned Broad could miss first Test vs West Indies due to tactical reasons: Reports

"With no spare batsman in this final group for Wednesday and one spinner, Dom Bess, it leaves the make-up of the seam attack as the only issue still to be debated by Chris Silverwood, the head coach, and Ben Stokes, his stand-in captain," the paper reported. Even Chris Woakes despite his good show in the intra-squad warm-up game is likely to miss out in the Ageas Bowl game.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 06-07-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 10:08 IST
Seasoned Broad could miss first Test vs West Indies due to tactical reasons: Reports

Senior England pacer Stuart Broad might be dropped from the playing XI for the first Test against West Indies starting Wednesday with Jofra Archer and Mark Wood being tipped to partner James Anderson. According to a report in 'The Guardian, "Broad faces the prospect of missing a first home Test match in eight years as England give serious consideration to unleashing the dual pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood at the earliest opportunity." Both Wood and Archer have had their injury issues but are now match fit. Wood, who had suffered a stress fracture during England's tour of South Africa is now good to go.

With only one spinner in offie Dom Bess, Broad's place in the playing XI has come under doubt. "With no spare batsman in this final group for Wednesday and one spinner, Dom Bess, it leaves the make-up of the seam attack as the only issue still to be debated by Chris Silverwood, the head coach, and Ben Stokes, his stand-in captain," the paper reported.

Even Chris Woakes despite his good show in the intra-squad warm-up game is likely to miss out in the Ageas Bowl game. Broad last missed a home Test when he was rested against West Indies in 2012 and with 485 Test scalps is only second to Anderson in terms of highest wicket-takers for England.

England head coach Silverwood and stand-in captain Stokes, however, might go for Wood, who is known to bowl at 90 miles per hour. However with six back-to-back Tests against the Windies and Pakistan, the rotation policy could be used to keep the paces fresh.

"Three back-to-back Tests against West Indies, followed by three more in quick succession versus Pakistan in August, make rotation inevitable this summer and mean the seamers who miss out first up may not be on the sidelines for long," the paper reported. England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares jump as China blue chips scale 5-year peak

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.MSCIs broadest index of A...

US House Speaker tests positive for coronavirus

House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic. Gunn, a Republican, said in a video posted Sunday to Facebook th...

K'taka govt sets up helpline for complaints on hospitals denying COVID-19 treatment

The Karnataka government has set up a toll-free round-the-clock helpline to lodge complaints about hospitals refusing to accept suspected coronavirus cases. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday warned private hospitals of action ...

Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies of COVID-19 complications at 41

Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Bullets Over Broadway, has died after a battle with the coronavirus, his wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots said. He was 41. The actor, who spent wee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020