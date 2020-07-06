Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Matic extends Manchester United contract until 2023

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:07 IST
Soccer-Matic extends Manchester United contract until 2023

Manchester United's Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic has extended his contract at Old Trafford through to June 2023, the Premier League club said in a statement https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/nemanja-matic-signs-new-contract-with-manchester-united-to-2023 on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who joined United in 2017, has enjoyed a dramatic improvement in form as the team's enforcer since the January arrival of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes. "I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract, I know his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group," United manager Old Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"He remains hugely ambitious and determined which will be vital as we look to achieve our aims over the coming years." United are unbeaten in their last 16 matches in all competitions and, apart from chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League, the are also still in contention to win the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Having rediscovered his holding midfield qualities alongside Fernandes and Frenchman Paul Pogba, who is back from a long-term injury, Matic said he was looking forward to fresh challenges. "I am very happy that I will continue to be part of this great club. As a player, I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour."

United are fifth in the Premier League on 55 points from 33 games, two behind fourth-placed Chelsea who they meet in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on July 19. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Businessman wins Dominican presidency in virus-marked vote

A businessman who has never held elected office has won the presidency of the Dominican Republic, according to results on Monday, ending a 16-year run in power by a centre-left party. Luis Rodolfo Abinader had won about 53 per cent of Sunda...

Toyota suspends work at Bidadi plant for a day after worker succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi, Jul 6 PTI&#160;Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Monday said it has suspended operations at its manufacturing plant in Bidadi for a day following the death of an employee due to COVID-19. The company deeply regrets to inform the sad ...

C'garh: 60 cops quarantined after rape accused tests positive

Sixty policemen were quarantined in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh after a rape accused they brought from Karnataka was detected with COVID-19 on Monday, an official said. The Civil Lines police station has been sealed and declared a containment ...

Instead of fixing accountability, UP govt falsely propagating "crime is over": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh accounts for one-third of the total crimes against Dalits. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader slammed Adityanath government for falsely propagating that there is no cri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020