Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Olympics seek COVID-19 defenses, but what exactly?

As the president of the Tokyo Olympics, Yoshiro Mori knows that experts will have to come up with defenses against COVID-19 for the the postponed games to open a year from now.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-07-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 19:27 IST
Tokyo Olympics seek COVID-19 defenses, but what exactly?

As the president of the Tokyo Olympics, Yoshiro Mori knows that experts will have to come up with defenses against COVID-19 for the the postponed games to open a year from now. These might include quarantines for athletes, few fans at the venues, and many other ideas being floated by the organizing committee, the city of Tokyo, and the International Olympic Committee.

The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021. So far local organizers and the IOC have talked only vaguely in public about how the games can be held. They've proposed cutting out frills and simplifying, but have said the sports will be unchanged with 11,000 athletes competing from 206 national Olympic committees. Add to this 4,400 Paralympic athletes and thousands of staff members, technical officials, and Olympic officials.

“What we are most worried about now is if we are told to limit people," Mori said Monday, speaking with Yuriko Koike a day after she was elected to a second term as Tokyo's governor. “How do you separate tickets of those who already bought them?” Mori asked, throwing out an example of the challenges. “We have these kind of problems.” In addition to talks with Mori — a former prime minister — Koike also met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday. Koike, who is viewed as future prime minister, said Abe explained progress on vaccines being developed for COVID-19.

Some scientists believe the Olympics can't be held safely unless a vaccine is available. “Regarding the Olympics and Paralympics, there are various issues regarding what kind of form they will take, what will be done about costs and, above all, what will be done for coronavirus countermeasures," Koike said.

In an interview last month, Olympic Games operations director Pierre Ducrey was optimistic the games would be held. But he was light on details. “The future is not clear exactly as to what environment we will have next summer," he said.

“Right now we cannot go with one plan and say this is our plan to the end. We need to develop different options.” IOC President Thomas Bach has floated the possibility of limited fans, though he said it's not his preference. Ducrey said the same thing in the interview with the International Academy of Sport Science and Technology.

“We all work in this environment to create circumstances where you can have spectators," he said. “But when this comes in the way of delivering the event safely, I guess there is not a lot to think about.” Neither Japanese nor IOC officials have said what the postponement will cost. Estimates in Japan have ranged from $2 billion to $6 billion, with Japanese taxpayers getting most of the bills..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 5,522

A total of 193 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,522, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of the 5,522 cases, the number of active cases stands at 2,252, stated Vijayan.Ind...

Naomi Campbell opens online Paris Couture Week, stresses upon diversity in fashion

Supermodel Naomi Campbell on Monday opened the first digital Paris Haute Couture Week with a powerful speech demanding urgent actions to make fashion industry diverse and inclusive. In an Instagram live, the fashion icon stressed on the nee...

Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme

Bihar Education Department has instructed senior district education officers to provide eight kg ration and Rs 358 to children studying in Class 1-5 and 12 kg ration and Rs 536 to students of Class 6-8 under mid-day meal scheme for May, Jun...

Operations in South China Sea increase warfighting readiness of Reagan and Nimitz squadrons :US Navy official

As the two US aircraft carriers---USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Force are conducting operations in the South China Sea, Captain Michael Rovenolt, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing said that our forces provide combatan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020