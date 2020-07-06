Spanish Chanos beat Israel Maabarot 10-6 in the first Group B match of the Online Shooting League on Monday. The Spanish shooters took an early 5-0 lead. After the 13th shot, the Spainish team was leading 9-3 and just needed a point to finish the match, but some good shooting by the girls from Israel saw them take three straight points on 14th, 15th and 16th shot to narrow down the margin to 9-6.

In the end though, it was Spanish Chanos who won the match, taking the point on the 17th shot. Both the teams will face the French Frogs in their second Group B match.