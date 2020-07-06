Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish Chanos beat Israel Maabarot 10-6

Spanish Chanos beat Israel Maabarot 10-6 in the first Group B match of the Online Shooting League on Monday. The Spanish shooters took an early 5-0 lead.

PTI | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 20:52 IST
Spanish Chanos beat Israel Maabarot 10-6

Spanish Chanos beat Israel Maabarot 10-6 in the first Group B match of the Online Shooting League on Monday. The Spanish shooters took an early 5-0 lead. After the 13th shot, the Spainish team was leading 9-3 and just needed a point to finish the match, but some good shooting by the girls from Israel saw them take three straight points on 14th, 15th and 16th shot to narrow down the margin to 9-6.

In the end though, it was Spanish Chanos who won the match, taking the point on the 17th shot. Both the teams will face the French Frogs in their second Group B match.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka plans to give frontline health workers risk allowance

Karnataka government is considering providing risk allowance to frontline healthcare workers fighting against COVID-19, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. He said the government was also considering awarding five ma...

Coronavirus lockdowns seen increasing HIV risk to women and girls

Coronavirus lockdowns have hindered the fight against HIV infection in women and girls globally by limiting their access to education and protection from sexual violence, the United Nations warned on Monday.Governments focus on tackling the...

Australian players told get ready for England series as T20 WC set to be postponed: Reports

The Australian cricket team, which started outdoor training, has been told to get ready for a white-ball series against England in September as the ICC T20 World Cup is expected to be postponed this week, according to a media report here. T...

New York's Cuomo touts continued progress in state's COVID-19 fight

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in New York state dropped to 817, its lowest since March 18, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. The governor cited continued progress in the states fight against the virus and said nine people h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020