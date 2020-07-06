Left Menu
Kaepernick, Disney enter production deal

"I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing." The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also is working on a memoir, set to be released through his own publishing company.

The production company of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and The Walt Disney Company have entered a partnership to tell stories that delve into social injustice, race and the drive for equity. ESPN, a Disney property, announced the deal with Ra Vision Media on Monday in a news release. It's a "first-look deal," which means Disney will be given the first opportunity to produce Ra Vision material. It extends across all Disney platforms, including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.

"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters," said Bob Iger, Disney's executive chairman, in the release. "Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration." Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in August 2016. He has not played since the end of the 2016 season.

The first project to be developed is a docuseries "chronicling Kapernick's journey," the ESPN statement said. It will include new interviews and never-seen footage of his life over the past five years. Last week, it was announced the Kaepernick will be the narrator and executive producer of a six-part Netflix drama series focusing on his high school years.

The Disney deal will focus on both scripted and unscripted material and will feature the work of storytellers of color. "I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick, 32, said. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing."

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also is working on a memoir, set to be released through his own publishing company.

