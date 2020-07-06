Soccer-Ribery suffers double blow with injury and burglary

Left Menu
Former France international Franck Ribery was not only injured playing for Fiorentina on Sunday but returned home to find he had been robbed too, the player said on social media on Monday. The 37-year-old posted a video of ransacked rooms on social media. “My wife lost some handbags, some jewels, but thank God nothing essential,” he wrote.

Former France international Franck Ribery was not only injured playing for Fiorentina on Sunday but returned home to find he had been robbed too, the player said on social media on Monday. Ribery limped off with a foot injury after a second half collision in the 2-1 victory at Parma as his Italian club ended a five-match winless run.

But celebrations were short lived as on his return to his home in Tuscany the same night he discovered he had been burgled. The 37-year-old posted a video of ransacked rooms on social media.

“My wife lost some handbags, some jewels, but thank God nothing essential,” he wrote. “My wife and kids are safe in Munich, but how can I feel safe today?

“I continue to play and run after the ball because it's my passion but, passion or not, my family’s well-being is more important than anything and we will make decisions that are necessary for our well-being," he added in comments likely to prompt speculation about his future at the Serie A club. Ribery, who won 81 caps for France and played in the 2006 World Cup final, spent most of his career in Germany at Bayern Munich, finishing with a club record 24 trophies.

He moved to Fiorentina last August on a free transfer. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Chopra)

