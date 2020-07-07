Mahomes, Chiefs agree to 10-year extension
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mahomes, 24, was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season.Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 00:47 IST
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mahomes, 24, was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal with a fifth-year option -- at $24.87 million -- available for 2021. The Chiefs are adding 10 years to his contract for a total of 12 seasons remaining in Kansas City.
In his first 31 games, Mahomes has a 24-7 record with 76 touchdown passes and 17 300-yard games with the Chiefs. The Chiefs return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl starters in 2020.
--Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- Patrick Mahomes
- Kansas City Chiefs
- ESPN
- NFL
- Kansas City
- COVID-19