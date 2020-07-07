Lloris, Son fight was beautiful, says Jose Mourinho

Left Menu
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that the physical altercation between team-mates Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son was "beautiful".

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. . Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that the physical altercation between team-mates Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son was "beautiful". His remark came as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Everton 1-0. Michael Keane's 24th-minute own goal handed Tottenham their only goal in the match.

Lloris and Son had to be separated by team-mates Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks as the France goalkeeper aggressively confronted the South Korean attacker. The duo then solved their differences during the half-time break as Spurs went on to win the match.

"Beautiful. It's probably the consequence of our meetings. If you want to blame somebody for that, it's me. I was critical of my boys because they are not, in my opinion, critical enough of themselves or each other. I've asked them to be more demanding. I've asked them to demand more from others. I asked them to put their colleagues and the pressure of that team spirit that you have to give everything for everybody," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying. "It was a situation at the end of the first half where an amazing kid that everybody loves like Sonny, a team boy, but in that situation the captain thought he had to do more for the team, you have to give a different effort than you gave. A couple of bad words, I'm not sure if there was a push or not, but it's something very important for the team to grow up because for a team to grow up you need to demand from each other, you need to be strong personalities. I was really pleased. At half-time I told them, when you had this reaction that I had no doubts that you would stick together until the end," he added.

Tottenham has dropped to the eighth spot in the Premier League standings, having won only two of their four matches since the competition restart last month. The side currently has 48 points from 33 matches.

Tottenham will next take on Bournemouth on Thursday, July 9. Liverpool has already secured the Premier League title for the 2019-20 season as the side has an unassailable lead at the top. (ANI)

