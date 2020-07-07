Left Menu
It's very frustrating but also very necessary: Lungi Ngidi on facing the new normal

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi feels 'very frustrated' practicing the new normal but asserted that taking precautions is very necessary amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

07-07-2020
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi feels 'very frustrated' practicing the new normal but asserted that taking precautions is very necessary amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The lanky fast bowler said that each player has to practice with their own balls and they hardly communicate with each other.

The 24-year-old cricketer also said before going to the gym they have to let the owner know so that he can sanitise the area before the players come in. "We have to book sessions now so there are certain groups of guys that come in at a certain time and when they are done, another group comes in," Ngidi said. "As the bowlers, we each have our net. We each have our balls. There is no touching and hardly any communication as well," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ngidi as saying.

"Before going to gym, you have to let them know so they can sanitise the area before you come in and sanitise once you leave for the next group. There's temperature checks at the gate, there's hand sanitisers, we fill out forms, it's a whole process before you can actually bowl a cricket ball. It's very frustrating but also very necessary at this point," he added. Cricket South Africa has announced the 45-man training squad which will resume training, with most of those players also scheduled to participate in the 3 Team Cricket Solidarity Cup scheduled for Nelson Mandela International Day, July 18.

These sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the Cricket South Africa's (CSA) COVID-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), an arm of the National Department of Health. (ANI)

