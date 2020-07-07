Left Menu
Development News Edition

England's Dom Sibley raring to go after losing 12kg in lockdown

England cricketer Dom Sibley has said the curtailed Sri Lanka tour was a 'wake up call' and it motivated him to lose around 12kg during the coronavirus induced lockdown in order to be more agile in the cricket field.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:35 IST
England's Dom Sibley raring to go after losing 12kg in lockdown
England cricketer Dom Sibley. Image Credit: ANI

England cricketer Dom Sibley has said the curtailed Sri Lanka tour was a 'wake up call' and it motivated him to lose around 12kg during the coronavirus induced lockdown in order to be more agile in the cricket field. In March, England had postponed the Test series against Sri Lanka after discussions with the Sri Lanka Cricket board due to the coronavirus pandemic worsening globally.

The English team was scheduled to play the two-match of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Sri Lanka, commencing from March 19. Sibley, the England opening batsman said that looking at his experienced teammates like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler during the training made him 'self conscious' about his weight.

"In Sri Lanka, for the first time in my career, I felt a little bit self-conscious about my physique and my weight. I remember being in Sri Lanka, especially with that heat, and seeing a few of the lads running after a big session and that was an eye opener for me. Ben Stokes is a bit of a freak when it comes to his training," ESPNcricinfo quoted Sibley as saying. "Actually it was seeing him, Root and Buttler running after a session in Colombo. I remember being absolutely spent so that was a real eye opener. I think it was overdue having that wake-up call and a good lesson for me, regardless of whether it leads to runs," he added.

England and West Indies will take on each other in a three-match Test series starting from July 8. The proposed dates for three Tests are:First Test: July 8-12 at Ageas BowlSecond Test: July 16-20 at Emirates Old TraffordThird Test: July 24-28 at Emirates Old Trafford (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market muscle spasm tablets

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride tablets used for relief of muscle spasm in the American market. The company has received abbrev...

Modicare Limited Recognized as India’s 5th Best Mid-size Company to Work for by Great Place to Work

Among Indias 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work Institute New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Modicare Limited, one of Indias leading Direct Selling Companies, has been recognised in the top 5 among Ind...

German production rebounds in May, but misses expectations

German industrial production picked up in May after dropping sharply in the two previous months, but the rebound fell short of expectations. Production was up 7.8 per cent compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said Tuesday....

Essar Ports eyes V shaped recovery; cargo handling in Q1 at 11.23 MT

Essar Ports on Tuesday said it has handled 11.23 million tonnes MT of cargo in the first quarter of 2020-21 and targets a V-shaped recovery. The company said its cargo handling had dipped to 2.52 MT in April 2020 but green shoots of economi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020