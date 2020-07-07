Left Menu
Development News Edition

My dream has always been to play under Dhoni: Sandeep Sharma

As wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, bowler Sandeep Sharma on Tuesday said that playing under the former skipper has always been his dream.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:06 IST
My dream has always been to play under Dhoni: Sandeep Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Sandeep Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

As wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday today, bowler Sandeep Sharma on Tuesday said that playing under the former skipper has always been his dream. Sandeep, who plays for Indian Premier League's (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad has featured in two International games for India.

The two T20Is were played against Zimbabwe in 2015 under the captaincy of Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane. "One of my dreams has always been to play under Mahi Bhai. And I hope it comes true someday. Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai. May you be blessed with happiness and good health. @msdhoni," Sandeep tweeted.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). Under Dhoni's leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has also won the tournament thrice under his leadership.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 39-year-old has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in social justice ministry office at Shastri Bhawan

A fire broke out at an office of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at the Shastri Bhawan here on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Services official said. No casualty was reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control with...

Liverpool's Neco Williams working hard to 'fight for a place'

Liverpools Neco Wiliams said that he is putting in the hard work in training to fight for a place in the team. After making his top-flight debut off the bench against Crystal Palace last month, Williams has since appeared as a substitute in...

Javed Akhtar dedicates song from 'LOC: Kargil' to captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary

Senior lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday dedicated the song Eik Saathi Aur Bhi Tha to the late captain Vikram Batra on his death anniversary. Akhtar took to Twitter to remember the brave soldier of Indias martyrdom.Today is the 21st annivers...

Former skipper Gouramangi 'immensely proud' as pilot wife rescues stranded Indians during pandemic

Former India football team skipper Gouramangi Singh is immensely proud of wife Pushpanjali Potsangbam an Air India pilot who has airlifting stranded Indian Nationals and bringing them back home amid the coronavirus crisis. Were happy to do ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020