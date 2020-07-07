Left Menu
Development News Edition

BWF cancels China Masters and Dutch Open due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday cancelled two more international tournaments -- China Masters and Dutch Open -- from its revamped 2020 calender because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:20 IST
BWF cancels China Masters and Dutch Open due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday cancelled two more international tournaments -- China Masters and Dutch Open -- from its revamped 2020 calender because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Two BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments have been cancelled from the revamped BWF Tournament Calendar for the year – the Lingshui China Masters 2020 and YONEX Dutch Open 2020," the governing body said in a release. The Lingshui China Masters was earlier scheduled to be held from February 25 to March 1 but was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "It was initially postponed until May and then moved again to 25-30 August 2020," the BWF said.

The Dutch Open was due to take place from October 6 to 11 in Almere, Netherlands. "Badminton Netherlands announced the cancellation of their flagship tournament citing continued risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the international body said.

In May, the BWF had unveiled a revised international calendar to salvage the remainder of the season, disrupted by the global health crisis which is showing no signs of abating. The apex body had also announced that ranking points earned at tournaments during the original qualification phase will be maintained.

The BWF had earlier frozen the world rankings and made the standings on March 17 as the basis for entry and seedings, when it resumes the international calendar..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tourism activities banned in Karnataka's Kodagu after rise in COVID-19 cases

The Karnataka government on Tuesday banned all tourism activities in Kodagu district with immediate effect till further orders, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Anis Kanmani Joy said that all res...

Spain to disburse $2 bln in aid for transport companies

Spains government will disburse 1.8 billion euros 2 billionin aid to support transport companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, transport minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Tuesday.State-owned rail operator Renfe will receive 1 billion eur...

Private dinner kicks off latest Brexit talks

Top British and European Union negotiators will dine at Number 10 Downing Street later on Tuesday, kicking off the latest round of Brexit talks that have all but stalled because of major differences over their future relationship. Last week...

Fire breaks out in social justice ministry office at Shastri Bhawan

A fire broke out at an office of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at the Shastri Bhawan here on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Services official said. No casualty was reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020