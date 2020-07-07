Left Menu
MS Dhoni inspiration to entire generation: Prithvi Shaw

Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday wished Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 39th birthday and said that the former skipper has been an inspiration to an entire generation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:16 IST
Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw. Image Credit: ANI

Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday wished Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his 39th birthday and said that the former skipper has been an inspiration to an entire generation. The 20-year-old cricketer, who has played four Test matches for India, said that he was lucky to have Dhoni around and get tips from the living legend.

"Happy Birthday Mahi bhai. You have been an inspiration to an entire generation. Wishing you on your special day with lots of happiness and joy. Lucky to have you around and grasp those tips from the living legend himself #captaincool," Prithvi tweeted. Dhoni, who is celebrating his 39th birthday today, is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Under Dhoni's leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has also won the tournament thrice under his leadership. Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. (ANI)

