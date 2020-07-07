IOC receives Green Building Leadership Award

Left Menu
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday announced that its new headquarters in Lausanne has been awarded the European 2020 US Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership Award.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:59 IST
IOC logo . Image Credit: ANI

The award, announced today by the USGBC, recognises "those advancing the development of sustainable, healthy and resilient buildings, cities and communities in regions around the world". It has been given to five organisations that are "a model for how LEED can be used to improve communities, support human health and well-being, and contribute to a more sustainable future for all". IOC President Thomas Bach said they are honoured to receive this "prestigious recognition".

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition, which emphasises the importance of sustainability in shaping our future. Sustainability is one of the three pillars of Olympic Agenda 2020, our reform programme, and it was always at the heart of the Olympic House project," Bach said in a statement. "Olympic House serves as an inspiration to others who, like us, believe that sustainability must be an integral part of any organisation. The IOC is walking the talk. We are already a carbon-neutral organisation and are aiming to become climate positive before 2030," he added.

Inaugurated on June 23 last year, the Olympic House embodies the IOC's strong commitment to sustainability. It incorporates rigorous criteria in energy and water efficiency while optimising the health and well-being of its users. Moreover, the building is powered by renewable energy, part of which is produced on-site. Ninety-five percent of Olympic House construction waste was recycled, and more than 95 percent of the former IOC building was recycled or reused.

Carbon emissions from the building's construction and operations have been compensated through the IOC-Dow carbon partnership. One year after its inauguration, Olympic House is delivering impressive results in terms of its operations, having cut energy consumption and non-recyclable office waste by half compared to the former IOC building.

In addition to receiving the highest number of points of any LEED v4-certified new construction project to date, the Olympic House is the first international headquarters - and the second building overall - to obtain the highest (Platinum) level of the Swiss Sustainable Construction Standard (SNBS). (ANI)

