Browns sign first-round OT Wills to contract

Cleveland Browns first-round offensive tackle Jedrick Wills signed his four-year, rookie contract on Tuesday. Wills posted a picture on Instagram of himself signing, and the team also announced the news.

Based on his draft slot (10th overall), Wills' deal is worth $19.7 million with an $11.8 million signing bonus. Like all first-round picks, his contract has a fifth-year option. Wills is only the sixth first-round pick to sign his rookie contract, and the third in the top 10. The others are Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (fifth overall) and Austin Jackson (18th), Carolina's Derrick Brown (seventh), San Francisco's Javon Kinlaw (14th) and Green Bay's Jordan Love (26th).

The Browns have inked five of their seven draft picks, with only second-rounder Grant Delpit and third-rounder Jacob Phillips yet to sign. Wills, 21, was the second offensive tackle drafted in April after protecting Tagovailoa's blind side at Alabama. He started 29 games for the Crimson Tide at right tackle over three seasons.

