Left Menu
Development News Edition

Veteran West plans to ump despite high-risk status

But the longest-serving umpire in league history instead plans to be on the field for his 42nd season. "If this game hasn't gotten me by now, no virus is going to get me," West said to The Athletic. "I don't believe in my heart that all these deaths have been from the coronavirus," West said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 08:28 IST
Veteran West plans to ump despite high-risk status

Veteran umpire Joe West has every intention to work this season despite being classified as high risk during the coronavirus pandemic. In a story published Tuesday, the 67-year-old West told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that MLB officials told him he could stay home this season and still receive full pay and service time. But the longest-serving umpire in league history instead plans to be on the field for his 42nd season.

"If this game hasn't gotten me by now, no virus is going to get me," West said to The Athletic. "I've weathered a bunch of storms in my life. I'll weather another one." West said he feels healthy and has overcome previous issues with elevated blood pressure. He said he has lost 25 pounds since last season and has stayed active by playing golf near his Florida home.

The longtime umpire also defied health experts and the Centers for Disease Control by casting doubts on the virus' threat level. "I don't believe in my heart that all these deaths have been from the coronavirus," West said. "I believe it may have contributed to some of the deaths. I said, ‘I'm not going to opt out. I'm going to work. And I'm going to work until you take me off the field or I get hurt, whatever. I'm working.'"

According to the MLB Umpires Association, West has worked 5,194 career games, which ranks second all-time behind Bill Klem's 5,375 games. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US university rules out removing Gandhi statue from peace garden

A university in California in the US has ruled out removing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi after an online petition demanded that it be removed in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement. An Indian-origin student from the California State...

U.S., S.Korean officials discuss N.Korea strategy as Pyongyang rejects talks

The U.S. point man for North Korea met with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday for talks, overshadowed by Pyongyangs insistence that it has no intention of returning to denuclearisation negotiations any time soon.Stephen Biegun, w...

Colombia's ELN rebels call for 90-day bilateral ceasefire

Colombias biggest active guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army ELN, called for a bilateral ceasefire of at least 90 days to help fight the coronavirus pandemic and re-establish peace talks late on Tuesday. The left-wing rebel groups...

Stranded RSE workers in NZ to be able to work with more flexible hours

Recognised Seasonal Employers and migrant seasonal workers stranded in New Zealand will be able to continue working and supporting themselves with more flexible hours and roles, says Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.The time-limited ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020