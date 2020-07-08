Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holding one day-night Test in every series is important, says Ganguly

Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that holding one day-night Test in a series is important to get people back inside the stadiums.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 09:06 IST
Holding one day-night Test in every series is important, says Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that holding one day-night Test in a series is important to get people back inside the stadiums. Ganguly, also known as the 'Prince of Kolkata' cited last year's India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test to highlight as to how that particular match managed to grab the eyeballs of spectators at the Eden Gardens.

"I think day-night Test, one match in a series is important because cricket needs everyone back. We played the pink-ball Test in Kolkata and I do not think it was a normal India Bangladesh Test match," Ganguly told opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in a chat posted on the official website of BCCI. "I hope the match would have gone on for five days, in just three days we managed to get 3,50,000 people into the ground," he added.

Ever since Ganguly took the charge as BCCI president, he has been vocal in bringing some innovation in the game and he was exceptional in making India play its first-ever day-night Test. India and Bangladesh had played the pink-ball Test last year. The Virat Kohli-led side managed to win the match inside three days, however, on all the days of the match, Eden Gardens was packed to the rafters.

Last year, the ICC had said that they are looking to bring in some changes in the longest format and the apex body suggested trying out four-day Test matches. However, Ganguly has said that he is not a fan of this particular idea.

"I think innovation in every aspect of life is important. I am not a big fan of four-day Tests because I think a lot of matches would not finish then. You have five days, you approach it differently. I do not think there is any need to tinker with the Test format. For me, Test cricket is the best and toughest format," Ganguly said. Later this year, India and Australia are slated to face each other in a four-match Test series. The second Test of the series at Adelaide will be a day-night Test contest.

The series between both the sides is slated to begin from December 3 at Brisbane. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ban on dog meat by Nagaland govt sparks debate

Following the Nagaland governments order to ban the trading of dogs and also the sale of both cooked and uncooked dog-meat, a debate has emerged as to whether the order passed by the state government is democratic or not. While regarded as ...

Nepal's ruling communist party's meet to decide PM's future deferred again

A crucial meeting of Nepals ruling communist party to decide the political future of embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli was on Wednesday postponed once again for Friday, amidst intra-party rifts and calls for his resignation over his s...

Horse racing-Victoria horses banned from NSW tracks after border closure

Racehorses from the Australian state of Victoria were banned from courses and stables in New South Wales on Wednesday, Racing NSW said. The ban follows Tuesdays closure of the border between the countrys two most populous states because of ...

Paris Jackson opens up about past self-harm attempts

Actor-Model Paris Jackson recently admitted that she struggles with body image, and faced self-harm in the past. According to Fox News, in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the 22-year-old ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020