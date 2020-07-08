Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jason Holder is the most underrated all-rounder, reckons Sachin Tendulkar

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has said that he thinks Windies skipper Jason Holder is probably the most underrated all-rounder currently in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:04 IST
Jason Holder is the most underrated all-rounder, reckons Sachin Tendulkar
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has said that he thinks Windies skipper Jason Holder is probably the most underrated all-rounder currently in the world. Tendulkar's remarks came as international cricket is set to resume after a hiatus of 116 days as England and West Indies will be locking horns in the three-Test series.

"Jason Holder is the most under-rated all-rounder, because on the field, maybe you will look at Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel, but Jason Holder only when you look at the scoreboard, you realise that he has come in and taken three wickets," Tendulkar told Brian Lara during the chat on Master Blaster's app '100 MB'. "When he is batting, he has scored those crucial 50-55 runs when it mattered, he is an underrated player but he contributes on a regular basis, he is a terrific player to have in your team," he added.

During the interaction, Lara also labelled Holder's leadership as 'critical' and the former Windies skipper said that it is not nice that Holder has not been given the leadership of the side for a long period. Jason Holder and Ben Stokes would be leading West Indies and England in the first Test of the three-Test series.

Joe Root will be attending the birth of his second child, and as a result, Stokes would be leading England. Holder is only the second West Indies player after Sir Garry Sobers to hold the number one ranking among Test all-rounders and he has a career-best 473 points going into the first Test.

The 28-year-old from Barbados has been at the top since January 2019 while Stokes has 407 points and as a result, he is at the second position in the ICC rankings. The first Test between England and West Indies will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from today onwards.

All international cricket has been suspended since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the series between England and West Indies will mark the return of international cricket.

The ICC has also confirmed interim changes to its playing regulations, including the ban of saliva to shine the ball and allowing replacement of players displaying symptoms of COVID-19 during a Test match. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's border towns latest economic casualties of pandemic

From ski resorts to beach cafes, businesses on the border of Australias two most populous states are the latest casualties of the novel coronavirus, with Victoria isolated from the rest of the country to stop a surge in infections.Hotels an...

Serie A: AC Milan register three goals in five minutes to outclass Juventus

AC Milan registered three goals in a span of five minutes to defeat Juventus 4-2 in the ongoing Serie A 2019-20 season. As a result of this loss, Juventus has dropped points for the first time since the Serie A restarted.The first half did ...

Barclays and Unreasonable Select 1mg Technologies to Receive $100,000 Grant in Support of COVID-19 Related Work

1mg Technologies has been awarded a 100,000 grant in recognition of the exceptional work being undertaken in addressing the immediate and long term challenges resulting from the effects of the global pandemic. Unreasonable Impact COVID-19 R...

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MOMENY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 289,397.51 3.14 1.00-4.10 I. Call Money 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020