Jamie Vardy's late equaliser denies fifth straight victory to Arsenal

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Leicester City on Tuesday in the Premier League as Jamie Vardy's late goal denied fifth straight victory for the Gunners. Eddie Nketiah was sent off in the closing stages that proved costly for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's side looked set to make it four league wins on the spin on Tuesday, thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 21st-minute goal.

The outstanding Ceballos skipped past an opponent before picking out Saka's run with a raking pass down the right channel. Saka left Jonny Evans in a heap and squared for Aubameyang to apply a simple finish. The Leicester goalkeeper saved from Kieran Tierney, Saka, Hector Bellerin and twice from Alex Lacazette as Arsenal forced the visitors back.

David Luiz tested Schmeichel from a free-kick and Alex Lacazette had a goal ruled out for offside. But Leicester gradually got on top, and a straight red for Nketiah - following a VAR check that spotted a reckless challenge on James Justin - gave the visitors added impetus.

Vardy had already gone close a couple of times, and eventually, he got the goal he always seems to score against us. It took another lengthy VAR check for a possible offside - but the goal stood and the points were shared. Arsenal will next play against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, July 12 in the Premier League. (ANI)