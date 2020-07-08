Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serie A: AC Milan register three goals in five minutes to outclass Juventus

AC Milan registered three goals in a span of five minutes to defeat Juventus 4-2 in the ongoing Serie A 2019-20 season.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:48 IST
Serie A: AC Milan register three goals in five minutes to outclass Juventus
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo/ Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

AC Milan registered three goals in a span of five minutes to defeat Juventus 4-2 in the ongoing Serie A 2019-20 season. As a result of this loss, Juventus has dropped points for the first time since the Serie A restarted.

The first half did not see any goals, but the match became interesting in the second half. Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo registered goals in the 47th and 53rd minutes respectively, to give Juventus a 2-0 lead.

Juventus would have been hoping to capitalise on the momentum, but AC Milan sprung into action and the hosts gained a 3-2 lead by the 67th minute. Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one goal back with a penalty in the 62nd minute for AC Milan.

Then, Franck Kessie got the equaliser four minutes later and finally Rafael Leao put AC Milan ahead in the match. The final goal was scored by Ante Rebic for AC Milan in the 80th minute of the match.

Juventus is currently at the top of the Serie A standings with 75 points from 31 matches while AC Milan is in fifth place with 49 points. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bay’s ‘Songbird’ to be first movie to shoot in LA during the pandemic

Pandemic-themed Songbird, produced by Michael Bay, is set to be the first film to shoot in Los Angeles ever since the production halt due to coronavirus. The production was slapped with a Do Not Work notice on July 2 by SAG-AFTRA but it was...

U.S. envoy plays down expectations for N.Korea meet, but ready to talk

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun rejected on Wednesday reports that he was seeking to meet North Korean officials during a visit to South Korea this week but reiterated that the United States is open to resuming talks.The U.S. ...

Wedding season brings new virus outbreak in West Bank

By the end of May, the Palestinian Authority appeared to have quashed a coronavirus outbreak in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, with only around 400 confirmed cases and just two fatalities in the territory, following a nearly three-month lo...

'Omerta' set for ZEE5 premiere on July 25

Director Hansal Mehtas Omerta, featuring Rajkummar Rao, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 25, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The 2017 critically-acclaimed movie is based on the life of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Sae...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020