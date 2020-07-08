Left Menu
AICF secretary Chauhan lashes out at Raja after chief selector's resignation

Bharat Singh Chauhan, the secretary of All India Chess Federation (AICF) has lashed out at PR Venketrama Raja for alleging that he prompted the resignation of chief selector R B Ramesh.

Updated: 08-07-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:55 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Bharat Singh Chauhan, the secretary of All India Chess Federation (AICF) has lashed out at PR Venketrama Raja for alleging that he prompted the resignation of chief selector R B Ramesh. Ramesh had resigned from the post on July 7 as the chief selector of AICF.

"I am appalled to see a news release issued by Vijay Deshpande on behalf of P R V Raja that says that I prompted the resignation of one of our selectors GM R B Ramesh. This is another attempt for cheap publicity by Vijay Deshpande and Raja," Chauhan said in an official statement. "I do not know when they will stop. I urge Ramesh to come out in the open and clarify if this false information is true," he added.

Chauhan has further stated that Deshpande and Raja are trying to malign his image by making such claims. He also clarified that he did not try to help any player from Delhi which has been claimed by Despande and Raja.

"These people (Deshpande and Raja) have touched the lowest ebb in their lives by sending this press release to malign me. I know that they do not have any morals anymore but what I figured today was the level at which they can stoop," Chauhan said. "In the press release, it has been mentioned that I was trying to help a Delhi player. If trying to clarify certain things is a problem then I do not have any comments to make," he added.

In his official statement, Chauhan has once again pointed out that Deshpande was not a secretary of AICF. Chauhan has also stated that players have the right to know the reasons for their inclusion and exclusion.

Both Chauhan and Deshpande have been fighting it out over the past few months as both of them have been claiming that they are the secretary of AICF. (ANI)

