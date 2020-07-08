Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fernando Alonso returning to F1 next season with Renault

Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season.” Alonso will race alongside 23-year-old French driver Esteban Ocon.

PTI | Spielberg | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:08 IST
Fernando Alonso returning to F1 next season with Renault

Fernando Alonso will return to Formula One next season with the Renault team. The French manufacturer said in a statement Wednesday that the 38-year-old Alonso will replace Daniel Ricciardo, who is joining McLaren next year.

“Fernando joins Renault for the upcoming seasons,” Renault said. “This decision is both bold and meaningful for the future.” Renault, which struggled in F1 last season, did not say how many seasons Alonso has signed for. He won both of his world titles with Renault in 2005 and '06. He quit McLaren and F1 at the end of 2018 to focus on winning motorsport's triple crown.

Having already won the Monaco Grand Prix, he then won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race but not the Indianapolis 500. Alonso won 32 F1 races and is widely considered one of the most talented drivers of his era alongside six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

“It's a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I'm returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career," Alonso said “I have principles and ambitions in line with the team's project. Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season.” Alonso will race alongside 23-year-old French driver Esteban Ocon. “His presence in our team is a formidable asset on the sporting level," Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said. “His experience and determination will enable us to get the best out of each other.” AP BS BS

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kanye West breaks ranks with Trump, vows to win presidential race

Rapper Kanye West signaled he no longer supported U.S. President Donald Trump and said he would enter the presidential race to win it, according to an interview published on Wednesday.West, previously a vocal supporter of Trump, announced o...

Sebi signs pact with CBDT for data, info exchange; sets up data exchange steering group

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT for facilitating regular exchange of data and information. The Memorandum of Understanding MoU, which marks the beginning of e...

Odisha austerity measures: No new scheme, office renovation

The Odisha government has decided not to take up new schemes except those of the health department and banned renovation of offices as part of its austerity measures in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, officials said on Wednesday. The gover...

ICRA reaffirms GE T&D India's credit ratings, outlook revised to negative

ICRA has reaffirmed GE TD Indias long-term and short-term credit ratings but downgraded the outlook from stable to negative for long-term ratings. The agency said the move was due to a decline in the companys revenues and profitability besi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020