Sourav Ganguly showed us the way to move forward without fear: Sreesanth

Indian pacer S Sreesanth on Wednesday wished Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday and said that the former skipper showed the team the way to move forward without fear.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:23 IST
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Indian pacer S Sreesanth on Wednesday wished Sourav Ganguly on his 48th birthday and said that the former skipper showed the team the way to move forward without fear. The 37-year-old bowler also said that the 'real captain' Ganguly has been a great inspiration for him.

"Happy birthday Dada @SGanguly99..u have been a great inspiration for me from the time I've played cricket. The real captain who showed us the way to move forward with no fear,u have alwys believed nd supported the very best. Alwys grateful to u nd family," Sreesanth tweeted. The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

Ganguly had led India in 195 matches across all formats and managed to win 97 matches out of those. The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and now has been appointed as the president of BCCI in October last year. (ANI)

