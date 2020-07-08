Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dier banned 4 games for confronting fan after FA Cup match

Tottenham defender Eric Dier was given a four-match ban on Wednesday for climbing into the stands to confront a fan after his team's loss in the FA Cup in March.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 18:32 IST
Dier banned 4 games for confronting fan after FA Cup match

Tottenham defender Eric Dier was given a four-match ban on Wednesday for climbing into the stands to confront a fan after his team's loss in the FA Cup in March. After Tottenham lost a penalty shootout to Norwich, Dier made his way to an area of the field in front of the stand where his younger brother, Patrick, and family sit. Dier was verbally abused by a spectator, then entered the stand and clambered over rows of seats after seeing his brother in a tussle with the same spectator.

There was no physical exchange and the matter was not pursued by the Metropolitan Police after a brief investigation. The Football Association charged Dier with misconduct, with an independent panel finding his actions to be "threatening." As well as the ban, he was fined 40,000 pounds ($50,000) and warned about his future conduct.

Dier will miss four of Tottenham's remaining five league matches as the team tries to qualify for European competition. The team is in eighth place. Dier has regained his place in the team since the restart of the league following its three-month suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak. He has been playing at center back, having been deployed in midfield by Tottenham in recent years.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Major Healthcare Federations Come Together to Review Private Sector Response to COVID, Discuss Ways to Overcome Challenges and Support National Efforts

New Delhi India, July 8 ANIBusinessWire India Cutting across the entire healthcare ecosystem, top leaders and representatives from major healthcare federations AHPI, FICCI, CII, NATHEALTH, ASSOCHAM, Indian Chamber of Commerce, PhD Chamber o...

South Africa re-appoints Hilton Moreeng as women's team head coach

Cricket South Africa CSA on Wednesday announced the re-appointment of Hilton Moreeng as the head coach of the Proteas womens team on a three-year deal. Moreeng led the South African side to the semi-finals of both the ICC Womens T20 World C...

Woman gets stranded in river waters in Jammu, rescued by SDRF, police

A woman was rescued by police and State Disaster Response Force SDRF after she was stuck on the banks of Tawi river in Jammu.She had gone to graze her cattle when the water level of the river suddenly rose, leaving her stranded.A team of SD...

Legal trouble for makers of movie 'Sadak 2'

A complaint has been filed in a Maharajganj court against filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt and actor Alia Bhatt for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Hindu community through a poster of their movie Sadak 2. The complaint has been fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020