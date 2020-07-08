Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in September

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September. With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.

Updated: 08-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:10 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September. "Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled)," Ganguly told 'sports tak' in an instagram live session.

There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament. With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.

Videos

