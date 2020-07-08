South Africa re-appoints Hilton Moreeng as women's team head coach

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the re-appointment of Hilton Moreeng as the head coach of the Proteas women's team on a three-year deal. Moreeng led the South African side to the semi-finals of both the ICC Women's T20 World Cup (2014 and 2020) and the ICC Women's World Cup (2017).

"To be given the chance to work with the women's team again is an exciting opportunity. When I first started, we had a number of young players with a lot of potential, now they've matured and have shown that they can compete with the best in the world," said Moreeng in an official statement. "The next step is to make sure we compete for a top three world ranking with the aim of winning silverware for South Africa," Moreeng added.

Moreeng new deal includes both the 2021 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup due to be held in New Zealand and South Africa respectively. "Our Momentum Proteas are entering a very important period as they prepare for next year's ICC Women's World Cup," said CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith.

"Their recent performances in both white ball formats have firmly established them as one of the top teams in the world as witnessed by their recent ODI tour to New Zealand and their performances against the world's acknowledged leaders, Australia and England, at the recent T20 World Cup," he added. (ANI)