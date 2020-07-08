Left Menu
David De Gea has been best goalkeeper in world for a decade: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on David De Gea saying that the Spaniard has been 'the best goalkeeper in the world over the last nine or 10 years'.

David De Gea. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on David De Gea saying that the Spaniard has been 'the best goalkeeper in the world over the last nine or 10 years'. "He's had some fantastic seasons here now and next year is his 10th. I think he's proven [former goalkeeping coach] Eric Steele right, that we believed in him. He had a little bit of a tough ride early on, with the physicality of football in England, but, for me, he has been the best goalkeeper in the world over the last nine or 10 years," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

Manchester United, who have 55 points, are gearing up for a clash against Aston Villa. A win at Villa Park would move the club closer to the fourth-placed club Leicester City (59). If the Solskjaer-led side won their every remaining match, they will guarantee a spot in next season's Champions League.

"You never know what is going to happen. But there are so many games. We just focus on this one, the next one and that one and know, if we win every single one of them, we are in the top four," Solskjaer said. "We cannot rely on help from anyone else, we just have to do it ourselves. That's to grow as a team and know that, going into next season, we can put a different challenge to other teams as well, that are in front of us," he added. (ANI)

