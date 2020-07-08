Left Menu
Titans interested in Clowney, want in-person meeting

He reportedly turned down a one-year contract offer from the Cleveland Browns, who now appear unlikely to pursue Clowney after restructuring the deal of edge rusher Olivier Vernon on Tuesday. Clowney played in 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, registering three sacks, 31 tackles, and 13 quarterback hits.

Titans interested in Clowney, want in-person meeting
The Tennessee Titans are interested in meeting with free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to determine whether he's healthy before they consider signing him. Titans general manager Jon Robinson, speaking with interviewer Paul Kuharsky on a video conversation for a charity on Tuesday night, said he has been impressed with what he has viewed of the 2014 No. 1 overall pick on social media.

"What I've seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag," he said, via PaulKuharsky.com. "Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good." Clowney has tallied 32 sacks in 75 career games. He also has a noteworthy injury history, which includes microfracture surgery on his knee and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season.

Clowney, 27, reportedly was seeking more than $20 million annually when he hit free agency in mid-March, but his market has developed slowly as teams have been unable to give players a physical in person during the coronavirus pandemic. He reportedly turned down a one-year contract offer from the Cleveland Browns, who now appear unlikely to pursue Clowney after restructuring the deal of edge rusher Olivier Vernon on Tuesday.

Clowney played in 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, registering three sacks, 31 tackles, and 13 quarterback hits.

