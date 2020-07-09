Left Menu
Spurs' Mills to donate over $1M to social justice causes

The 31-year-old Australian is averaging a career-best 11.7 points to go along with 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 63 games (one start) this season. The Spurs (27-36) reside four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) for the eighth and final seed win the Western Conference.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 02:17 IST
San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills announced Wednesday that he will donate his entire salary from the NBA's restart to a trio of social justice causes. "I'm proud to say I'm taking every cent from these eight games that we're playing, which for me will turn out to be $1,017,818 and 54 cents, and donating that directly back to Black Lives Matter Australia, Black Deaths in Custody and to a recent campaign that's called the We Got You campaign -- dedicated to ending racism in sport in Australia," Mills said in a video posted by the Spurs.

Mills' salary for the 2019-20 season is approximately $12.4 million, per Spotrac. The 31-year-old Australian is averaging a career-best 11.7 points to go along with 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 63 games (one start) this season.

The Spurs (27-36) reside four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) for the eighth and final seed win the Western Conference. --Field Level Media

